Katy's Dig World Theme Park Scores Investor on Shark Tank

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A family-friendly construction-themed amusement park in Katy, founded by a Houston entrepreneur, received financial backing on ABC's "Shark Tank" this week, setting the stage for nationwide expansion of the popular Katy attraction "Dig World."

Katy Business Owner Secures Investment

Jacob Robinson secured a $200,000 investment from "Shark" Robert Herjavec in exchange for 10% equity of Dig World, the interactive heavy equipment attraction Robinson established in 2017.

"Dig World is going to be huge. It's fun, it's exciting, and it's got real potential to grow nationwide," Herjavec said in a press release. "Jacob's passion and determination are exactly what I look for in a founder."

The investment marks the first outside funding for Robinson's company, which welcomed 65,000 visitors to its kid-friendly Katy Mills Mall location last year.

× Expand Covering Katy News A young girl operates heavy equipment at Katy's Dig World theme park outside of the Katy Mills Mall.

Behind the Scenes of the Shark Tank Experience

"Everything about the show is a microcosm of the entrepreneurial journey, right? The self-doubt, the highs, the lows, the pitches, the yeses and the no's. They boil it down to a 10-minute entrepreneurial journey," Robinson told the Houston Business Journal before the episode aired March 14. "So many people helped me prepare for the show so that we could go on and tell our story and be confident in in the questions that we're going to be asked."

Personal Story Behind the Popular Katy Kids Attraction

Robinson's inspiration for Dig World came from his son Pierce, born in 2015, who has a passion for construction equipment. After Pierce suffered bacterial meningitis in 2017, resulting in a brain injury and multiple disabilities, Robinson developed the concept to allow his son and other children to enjoy hands-on construction experiences.

"Let's teach the next generation about AI and all that kind of stuff — but how do we get kids outside? How do we get them using their hands again?" Robinson said. "I think that became our value proposition, going to families and saying, 'We're going to provide a great place for a birthday party, and oh, by the way, we're going to get your kid outside and off those screens for a little bit and get them doing things with their hands.'"

× Expand Dig World Pierce Robinson, front, with his parents and sister at Dig World in 2022.

Educational Entertainment for Katy Children and Families

The park, which opened in March 2022, occupies 3.5 acres outside of Katy Mills. It features STEM educational components through partnerships with Texas A&M University, Robinson's alma mater, and hosts educational field trips for local Katy schools.

Expansion Plans and Strategic Partnerships

Dig World plans to expand to Dallas through a franchise model, with a grand opening scheduled for late 2025. The company has also partnered with Frisco-based Dude Perfect, allowing franchise owners to incorporate up to three Dude Perfect-branded attractions at their locations.

Beyond Texas, expansion plans include North Carolina, according to the company's website.

Growing Trend in Katy Family Entertainment Venues

Robinson attributes the growth of family entertainment venues in the Katy area to demographic changes and increased demand for weekend activities.

