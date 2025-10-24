Katy's Dig World Expands to Grapevine Mills After Shark Tank Deal

GRAPEVINE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy theme park Dig World, fresh off earning a "Shark Tank" investor earlier this year, will open a second location at Grapevine Mills Mall, near Dallas, in early 2026.

The park is partnering with Frisco-based Dude Perfect. The new location received conditional use permit approval from the Grapevine City Council in August, with operating hours restricted to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dig World allows children and adults to operate full-size construction equipment, including excavators, skid steers and boom lifts, in a controlled environment. The machines are professionally modified for safety.

The original location at Katy Mills Mall opened in March 2022 and drew 65,000 visitors in 2024.

Construction Theme Park Secures $200K Investment for Nationwide Expansion

Jacob Robinson, co-founder of Dig World, secured a $200,000 investment from "Shark Tank" investor Robert Herjavec in March in exchange for 10% equity.

The show, which aired March 14 on ABC, marked the company's first outside funding.

"As a lifelong builder and entrepreneur, I couldn't be more excited to launch Dig World in my hometown of DFW," said Alex Carroll, co-founder of Dig World. "We're combining real machinery, creative play and the power of partnership with Dude Perfect to create an unforgettable experience for families."

From Personal Inspiration to Multi-Location Theme Park

Robinson created Dig World after his son Pierce, who is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair following a bacterial meningitis diagnosis, developed a fascination with construction equipment.

"We wanted to build something that kids and families could enjoy, creating the best and most unique consumer experience in Texas," Robinson said in a 2022 interview.

"We're excited about partnering with Dig World and bringing some new attractions to Grapevine Mills Mall," said Cody Jones, co-founder of Dude Perfect. "This is just the beginning — we can't wait to see these one-of-a-kind experiences all over the country."

Robinson and his college friend Rick Bennett spent four years developing the park concept before opening the Katy location.

Dig World Plans National and International Growth

The company is actively seeking franchisees nationwide and has announced plans for additional locations in North Carolina. Robinson said he would like to expand internationally in the future.

"The entrepreneur in me wants as many Dig Worlds as possible," Robinson said. "I believe we have a very unique value proposition that allows us to go into a lot of markets; it doesn't just have to be the big, big cities."

Herjavec, founder and CEO of the Herjavec Group, one of the world's largest cybersecurity firms, will serve as a mentor to the company.

"Dig World is going to be huge. It's fun, it's exciting, and it's got real potential to grow nationwide," Herjavec said in a press release.

"Jacob's passion and determination are exactly what I look for in a founder."

Grapevine Mills was recently named a top 10 mall in America by USA TODAY.