Katy's 77493: The Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in America

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy's 77493 ZIP code was the hottest housing market in America in 2024, defined as an area where homes sell quickly and attract significant buyer interest. The area has great access to Houston, being bordered by Interstate 10 to the south and Highway 99 to the east. It also abuts the second-hottest ZIP code, 77433 in Cypress.

Several new housing developments are currently under construction in the 77493 ZIP code including Sunterra, Katy Court, Elyson and Katy Lakes.

The rankings, released by online real estate company Opendoor, are based on the number of homes that went under contract within 90 days of listing.

"This comes as no surprise as Houston's housing costs are among some of the lowest in the nation," the Opendoor report says.

"Over the past three years, we’ve seen people choose to move away from city centers in favor of tighter-knit communities, but still live close enough to commute and be close to the action," the Opendoor report says. "This year’s most popular areas are known for being fast-growing cities with plenty of new development, with healthy job growth in Florida and Texas in particular."

According to RocketHomes.com the median home sold price in Katy was about $380,000 in November 2024, up 5.6% from the previous year. The report also states that homes in Katy had an average of 39 days on market in November 2024, essentially unchanged the previous year.

Texas and Florida dominated the list. There are no communities in California or the northern U.S. that were considered hot markets. Austin joined the list this year as it's tech sector continue to boom and people are moving there for the jobs.

× Expand USPS The 77493 ZIP code.

Texas dominates the national rankings, with Katy and nearby Cypress leading the pack. The state claimed seven spots in the top 20, underscoring the ongoing appeal of Texas housing markets.

Opendoor's Top 20 Hottest ZIP Codes for 2024: