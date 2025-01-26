Katy Pipeline Project will help power data centers, homes and businesses

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A major new pipeline project will soon transport natural gas from Katy to the Texas coast, supporting the region's growing energy needs.

The $1.7 billion pipeline will stretch 216 miles from Katy to Port Arthur, carrying enough natural gas that can be used to create electricity for millions of homes and businesses. The project, called the Trident Intrastate Pipeline, is expected to begin operating in early 2027.

The pipeline will move natural gas to the Golden Pass LNG facility, which is jointly owned by Exxon Mobil and QatarEnergy.

The pipeline is one of several major energy projects planned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan. The growing demand comes from increased needs for power at data centers and other facilities.

"I think we are early in the data center trend and the power that's going to be needed there," Kinder Morgan CEO Kim Dang told the Houston Business Journal. "And so, I think that the encouragement that this (Trump) administration has given on the data center development [and] their desire to see American energy do well all plays into a nice long-term trend for natural gas demand."

Dang told the HBJ she believe natural gas demand is going to continue growing through 2030.