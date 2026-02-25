Katy Mills Welcomes New Restaurants, Retailer

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Mills mall has added two new dining concepts and a retail store to its tenant lineup, the mall announced.

La Crep'n Go, which opened this winter near Entry 4, offers sweet and savory freshly made crepes. Ciccio's Pasta, a modern Italian eatery featuring house-made pastas and scratch-crafted sauces, opened in January near Entry 7. Pika Park, a retailer specializing in collectible toys, figurines and tech gadgets, opened this month near Entry 5.

For store hours and promotions, visit the Katy Mills website.