Katy Mills Celebrates 25th Anniversary Oct. 28 With Free Breakfast, Entertainment and Giveaways

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Mills will mark its 25th anniversary Oct. 28 with a free community celebration featuring breakfast, entertainment and giveaways.

The outlet mall opened Oct. 28, 1999, and has grown into one of the Houston area's largest shopping destinations with more than 175 stores. Thirty-one original tenants still operate at the center.

Also Read: Primark to open at Katy Mills

Celebration details

The anniversary event starts at 9 a.m. with free breakfast in Luxury Court, live piano music and complimentary photo opportunities. The first 250 shoppers will receive anniversary tote bags.

"For the past 25 years, Katy Mills has thrived by offering high-quality retail and entertainment choices to families and visitors throughout the Houston area," said Lisa Connolly, director of marketing and business development. "We have so much to celebrate as we commemorate this milestone, and we are thankful for the continued support of our community."

Also Read: Katy Mills' Dig World to open second location near Dallas.

October sales event

Stores are running promotions throughout the month. Guess Factory is discounting single items by 25%, while Jewelry Box has markdowns of 15% to 50% off. Sunglass Hut is taking $25 off full-price sunglasses. Details are available on the mall's website.

The shopping center has become a fixture in Katy's retail landscape, partnering with organizations including Simon Youth Foundation, Katy Christian Ministries and Katy Rotary Club.

Major tenants include Nike, Steve Madden and Sephora. The complex also houses AMC 20 Theatres, The Cheesecake Factory and entertainment venues Dig World and Slick City.

Expansion continues

True Religion and Koze Shake recently opened at the mall. B.N. Jewelry and Coffee Fellows are scheduled to open in November. P.F. Chang's will arrive in 2025, and discount fashion retailer Primark is slated for 2026.

Sonnet 4.5