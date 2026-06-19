Katy-Headquartered Igloo Unveils Nearly 7,800-Panel Solar Project at Manufacturing Facility

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy based Igloo Coolers and the Sweden-based Dometic Group on June 10 marked the completion of a large solar installation at Igloo's manufacturing facility in Katy.

The project includes 7,782 solar panels that company officials said will reduce the facility's dependence on the electric grid while improving energy reliability and helping lower carbon emissions.

More than 50 community members, business leaders and other guests attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project, which was developed in partnership with renewable energy company CLS Sustainable.

Igloo and Dometic Complete Solar Project at Katy Manufacturing Facility

"We are thrilled to celebrate this installation with CLS as we take a step towards more sustainable efforts," said Josh Militello, president of Segment Mobile Cooling at Dometic. "Directly through this project, we will lower carbon emissions, energy cost savings and build greater operational resilience."

Company officials said the installation is intended to strengthen operational continuity at the Katy manufacturing facility, where Igloo-branded products are produced for customers around the world.

× Expand Igloo Solar panels on Igloo property in Katy.

Companies Say Solar Project Will Reduce Carbon Emissions

According to the companies, the solar array is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 97,500 metric tons over the next 25 years. They said the environmental impact is comparable to the amount of carbon absorbed in one year by roughly 975,000 acres of U.S. forest.

"CLS Sustainable is proud to partner with Dometic on this transformative energy initiative at their Katy manufacturing facility," said CLS CEO Deke Welling. "The successful completion of Phase One represents a major step forward in supporting long-term sustainability goals and innovation. This project represents more than just solar generation — it reflects the future of industrial energy infrastructure throughout the U.S."

Igloo Remains Headquartered in Katy as Part of Dometic Group

Igloo became part of the Dometic Group in 2021. Dometic develops products for outdoor recreation and mobile living and operates in more than 100 countries.

CLS Sustainable develops and builds commercial and industrial renewable energy projects across the United States, specializing in large-scale commercial and industrial solar energy systems.