2025 housing market returning to historic norms in Katy and Fulshear

KATY-FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy and Fulshear's housing market is taking longer to sell homes and seeing fewer bidding wars than in recent years, but long-term data suggests current conditions reflect a return to historical norms rather than a market decline.

Home Prices Up 70% Over Past Decade

Over the past decade, average home prices in the combined Katy-Fulshear market climbed from the low $270,000 range in 2016 to a peak above $470,000 in 2022 — a jump of more than 70%, according to local MLS data. Prices have since moderated but remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

The sharpest price increases occurred between 2020 and 2022, when historically low interest rates and limited housing supply pushed values well above long-term trends.

The last few years created unrealistic expectations for both buyers and sellers. When you step back and look at a full decade of data, today's market looks much more like a correction toward balance than a downturn.

Housing Inventory Reaches Highest Levels Since 2019

Inventory levels tell a similar story. Active listings in 2025 reached their highest levels since before the pandemic, aligning more closely with market conditions seen between 2017 and 2019. During the pandemic housing boom, inventory fell to record lows, creating intense competition and rapid price growth.

Homes Taking Two to Three Months to Sell

Homes now sit on the market an average of two to three months before selling — typical for much of the past decade. During the pandemic surge, properties often sold in under a month.

Sales volume has remained relatively steady despite the cooling. The number of homes sold in 2025 continues to track near long-term averages, indicating sustained demand despite higher interest rates and increased supply.

Taken together, the 10-year data suggests the Katy-Fulshear housing market is stabilizing after an unusually volatile period. Current trends point to a more balanced environment shaped by affordability constraints, higher inventory levels and more realistic pricing.

× Expand Jared Greenberg Katy-Fulshear Average Home Sale Price (2015-2025)

The author of this article, Jared Greenberg, is a Realtor with Keller Williams Premier Realty in Katy and can be reached at jaredgreenberg@kw.com or through his website at jghomegroup.com.