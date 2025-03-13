Greenberg: Katy-Fulshear Housing Inventory Surges 36% in February Market Shift

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Katy-Fulshear housing market saw active listings jump 36% in February compared with the same month last year, rising from 1,495 to 2,038.

According to statistics from the Houston Association of Realtors, despite more homes on the market, buyers acted faster than a year ago; average cumulative days (CDOM) on market fell by a week, dropping from 72 to 65 days.

Total home sales declined slightly, with 20 fewer homes sold than in February 2024.

The median sale price dropped $30,005 to $349,995, and the average sale price decreased by about $30,000 to $410,002.

I attribute the price decline to a perfect storm of market conditions: an influx of listings coupled with persistently high interest rates and mounting affordability challenges for buyers.

The housing market has experienced sustained price appreciation over recent years, while simultaneously facing rising interest and insurance rates. Meanwhile, wage growth has failed to keep pace with both the general cost of living and the escalating expenses associated with purchasing and maintaining a home.

We're still seeing consistent demand, even though more homes are hitting the market. Sellers should take note of the dip in prices and increase in inventory when setting their asking price, but well-maintained properties in desirable neighborhoods continue to move quickly.

I expect additional listings in the coming months, potentially moderating prices further. Still, demand for quality homes in Katy and Fulshear remains strong, and properties that balance price, location, and condition are moving quickly.

Katy/Fulshear ZIP Code Breakdown

Below are highlights for each ZIP code, comparing February 2024 to February 2025:

77450

Median Price : up from $391,500 to $411,000

: up from $391,500 to $411,000 CDOM : down from 59 to 45

: down from 59 to 45 Active Listings : up from 91 to 150

: up from 91 to 150 Sales : up from 36 to 45

: up from 36 to 45 Average Price: up from $441,790 to $459,311

77494

Median Price : down slightly from $481,100 to $475,000

: down slightly from $481,100 to $475,000 CDOM : up from 61 to 63

: up from 61 to 63 Active Listings : up from 188 to 286

: up from 188 to 286 Sales : down from 118 to 62

: down from 118 to 62 Average Price: down from $539,234 to $511,626

77449

Median Price : down from $289,698 to $280,000

: down from $289,698 to $280,000 CDOM : up from 60 to 72

: up from 60 to 72 Active Listings : up from 199 to 270

: up from 199 to 270 Sales : down from 66 to 55

: down from 66 to 55 Average Price: down from $295,186 to $286,451

77493

Median Price : down from $359,995 to $331,500

: down from $359,995 to $331,500 CDOM : down from 71 to 62

: down from 71 to 62 Active Listings : up from 715 to 899

: up from 715 to 899 Sales : up from 240 to 275

: up from 240 to 275 Average Price: down from $404,743 to $372,864

77441 (Fulshear)

Median Price : down from $486,000 to $412,500

: down from $486,000 to $412,500 CDOM : down from 103 to 78

: down from 103 to 78 Active Listings : up from 302 to 433

: up from 302 to 433 Sales : up from 94 to 122

: up from 94 to 122 Average Price: down from $508,792 to $470,305

