Katy City Council Approves Signage for Katy Court Commercial Development

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council approved design plans for signage at the Katy Court commercial and residential developments during its meeting Monday night, marking another milestone for the 300-acre mixed-use project located south of Clay Road and west of Katy-Hockley Cut Off.

The approved signage plan includes residential monument signs marking the entry to Katy Court and three types of business district monument signs ranging from seven to 20 feet in height.

Katy Court, being developed by Parkside Capital, combines residential, commercial and recreational spaces within the city limits.

The plan "has been developed to encourage the unified design of a mixed-use development composed of residential, commercial and recreational uses," planning documents say.

The development features approximately 175.5 acres of single-family residential space with lot sizes ranging from 5,500 to over 8,600 square feet.

Commercial development, which will occupy about 23 acres along Clay Road, for commercial uses include office complexes, shopping centers, medical facilities, restaurants, childcare facilities and financial institutions.

The plan specifically prohibits certain businesses including tattoo parlors, smoke shops, self-storage facilities and sexually oriented businesses.

Approximately 76.9 acres are designated as open space, including park areas, detention ponds, pipeline corridors and landscape buffers. A recreation center is also planned north of the east-west collector road.

The development borders existing residential areas including Camillo Lakes to the east, Heritage Park West to the south, and Manorwood Estates to the west. Bill and Cindy Haskett Junior High School is located to the north.