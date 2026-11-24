KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — After 23 years as an independent organization, the Katy Area Economic Development Council will merge with the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce effective Jan. 1, 2027, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The combined organization will operate under the name Katy Area Chamber & Economic Development Partnership.

The EDC's website remained active Tuesday following the announcement, but its staff directory listed only one employee, Susan Dixon, who works in workforce development. No president or CEO was listed.

Chamber President and CEO Matthew Ferraro confirmed to Covering Katy News that Dixon and EDC Community Liaison Chris Harris will be the only two employees who will move to the Chamber in January.

“This partnership is the start of a better Katy. We’re creating an opportunity to provide Katy with a single organization that supports the entire business community,” Ferraro said.

The Katy EDC was established in 2003 during a period of significant regional growth. The Chamber was established in 1962.

The announcement attributed the consolidation to the Katy area's continued growth but provided no details about the EDC's financial condition or the financial arrangements associated with the merger.

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