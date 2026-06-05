Katy Boutique Offers New Home for Vendors Left Behind by Painted Tree Closure

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The sudden shutdown of Painted Tree Boutiques left independent small business owners, artists and craftspeople across Texas scrambling. Without a marketplace to sell their goods, many faced financial uncertainty. However, with the quick work of Nancy Wilden, many in the Katy area have found a new home at the Artisan Craft Boutique, a hub for creative entrepreneurs to sell their products. The store is located at 119 FM 1463, across from Katy High School.

What Was Painted Tree — and Why Did It Close?

Painted Tree Boutiques operated as a retail marketplace where independent vendors rented booth space to sell handmade goods, growing to more than 60 locations nationwide, including six in the Houston area — among them a location on South Fry Road near the Grand Parkway in Katy, in the H-E-B plaza. The company, cited rising costs, shifting market conditions and changes in consumer shopping behavior as reasons it could not continue. Vendors received no warning before an email arrived informing them the company had ceased operations immediately, with roughly 10 days to remove their inventory. Painted Tree and its 64 subsidiaries filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on April 28. Many vendors also reported they were never paid for their final weeks of sales.

× Expand Taylor Turner Nancy Wilden owner of the Artisan Craft Boutique.

Katy Boutique Opens Doors to Displaced Painted Tree Vendors

The Artisan Craft Boutique offers small business owners the opportunity to rent affordable spaces, allowing them to sell handmade goods such as jewelry, art, self-care items, decor, clothing and other items. Seeing the need among local artists, Wilden opened the Artisan Craft Boutique and created a new space for former Painted Tree vendors to relocate.

"They were in shock and searching for a place where they could sell. They didn't even get paid. It was horrible," Wilden recalled. "I was here, and I said, 'It's okay. Come on in. We'll work something out.'"

From August and Ivy to a New Vision for Old Town Katy Artists

Wilden created the boutique in response to the closure of her former position at August and Ivy in Old Town Katy, another shop that similarly provided local artists a platform to sell their goods. With established relationships with artists and a need for a place to sell her husband's merchandise, Wilden launched the Artisan Craft Boutique in the summer of 2025.

"All these people came to me and said, 'I want to be a part of this,'" Wilden said. "I have understood that there's not a lot of places like mine in this area, so they really appreciate having this."

× Expand One of the handcrafted items at the Artisan Craft Boutique in Katy.

Handmade Goods, Local Art Draw Shoppers to Katy Boutique

Wilden's vision has resonated with vendors and shoppers alike. The boutique has gained a following for its large variety of unique, handmade goods — perfect for gifting or adding a personal touch to daily life.

"I think that it's great. I miss Painted Tree. I moved to Katy recently, so I was looking for a boutique like this in the area and wanted to come check it out," said Donna, a recent customer. "There's a lot of nice things, and it's nice to help the community."

Boutique Strengthens Katy Community After Painted Tree Closure

The success of the Artisan Craft Boutique is a reminder of the importance of community in times of crisis. By providing a space for local art and creativity to thrive, the boutique continues to strengthen the Katy area.

Markets, Classes and More at Artisan Craft Boutique in Katy

The Artisan Craft Boutique hosts monthly markets and periodic crafting classes for the Katy community. More information is available at theartisancraftboutiquellc.com.