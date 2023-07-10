Katy Beer Garden is coming soon to historic Old Town

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The City of Katy's growing reputation as a friendly venue for purveyors of outstanding craft beer may blast into another stratosphere when The Katy Beer Garden opens at 5345 East Third Street.

Houston hospitality veteran Steven Salazar leads a team building a 25,000-square-foot facility at The Dryer, a new mixed-use project located at the Cardiff Rice Dryer in historic Old Town Katy. The Beer Garden is expected to open in the fall according to Culture Map Houston.

× Expand The Dryer / Facebook A replica sign, built to look like the original, was recently placed on the Cardiff Rice Dryer in historic Old Town Katy.

"Our mission is to recreate the ambiance and aesthetics of Munich's beloved Bavarian beer gardens, marrying it with our own unique Texas hospitality," Salazar said. "The result? An unrivaled beer garden experience for Katy and beyond."

Salazar has experience building projects comparable to the Katy Beer Garden. During his time with Kirby Group, he worked as director of operations for Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, and Pitch 25.

The Katy Beer Garden will have 100 beers on tap, an extensive wine list, spirits, and cocktails. They will also serve a bar food menu. Customers can enjoy their food and drinks inside in a 10,000-square-foot area or outside, where giant oak trees will shade a 15,000-square-foot patio.

"Unwind, socialize, and indulge in this picturesque sanctuary where nature meets leisure," The Katy Beer Garden website says.

The Katy Beer Garden will be within walking distance of Katy's No Label Brewing, which played a significant role in Katy becoming known as a microbrew paradise. Founded in 2010 by Katy natives Brian and Jennifer Royo, at the time, it was only the third craft brewery in Greater Houston.

The Katy Rotary Club has also contributed significantly to Katy's prominence in the craft beer world with its annual Wild West Brewfest. Established over a decade ago and run by volunteers, the WWB has been named the best Beerfest in North America, consecutively for multiple years.

The Dryer Development will have a full-service restaurant, a banquet space, an eight-vendor food hall, and a co-working space and become home to the Katy Heritage Society's museum.

According to a press release, an outdoor event space with a stage, a children's play area, and a functioning railroad track are also part of The Dryer Development.