Katy-Based Trucking Company Completes First Fully Driverless Tractor-Trailer Run

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A driverless tractor-trailer truck operated by Katy-based Bot Auto traveled from Katy to San Antonio with no one in the cab, marking the first fully autonomous big rig run ever, the company recently announced.

Historic Milestone for Autonomous Trucking Industry

The autonomous trucking company, headquartered on Park Row in Katy, said the truck navigated real-world traffic conditions on Highway 90 and Interstate 10 at sunset, successfully operating through both day and night conditions with no remote assistance. The truck began its journey at Riggy's Truck Parking on Highway 90 in Katy near Igloo Road.

The company said the achievement, reached within two years of its 2023 founding, serves as a validation benchmark rather than a commercial launch. The run demonstrated the maturity and safety of Bot Auto's autonomy system and test protocols, according to the company.

Safety Systems and Validation Testing

Before the run, Bot Auto completed extensive safety testing on closed courses. The company says its truck was equipped with multiple backup systems, computer systems that constantly check all components are functioning properly, and emergency safety protocols designed to maintain normal performance and respond safely to unexpected situations.

CEO Emphasizes Cost-Efficiency Goals

"This validation run is a meaningful step, but it's a waypoint, not the destination," said Dr. Xiaodi Hou, founder and CEO of Bot Auto. "Success is simple: autonomy must beat human cost-per-mile, consistently and safely. And at Bot Auto, humanless means no human — not in the driver's seat, not in the back seat, and not behind a remote joystick."

Plans for Commercial Driverless Operations

For several months, Bot Auto has been operating fully autonomous commercial operations between Houston and San Antonio with safety drivers onboard. In the coming months, Bot Auto's continuous validation will include its first driverless commercial cargo run between its Houston and San Antonio hubs.

Bot Auto is an autonomous trucking company focused on developing and operating a fleet of autonomous trucks for its freight customers.