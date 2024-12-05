Katy-based Academy Continues it Expansion

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy-based Academy Sports + Outdoors expanded its footprint with 16 new locations across 10 states this year, including its first stores in Ohio.

The company's latest openings include stores in Bradenton and Yulee, Florida; Searcy, Arkansas; Meridian, Mississippi; and Corsicana, Texas. Academy donated over $25,000 to local nonprofits in these communities.

"These new stores help us serve the needs of young active families while creating lasting memories," said Eric Friederich, senior vice president of retail operations.

The retailer, which started as a family business in 1938, now operates 298 stores in 19 states. Its stores offer sporting goods, outdoor equipment, clothing and footwear from national brands and the company's private labels.

Academy provides free services including grill and bike assembly, scope mounting and propane exchange. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in stores.