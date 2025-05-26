Katy Area recognized nationally as one of the most entrepreneurial cities of 2025

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy is the 9th Most Entrepreneurial City in the United States for 2025, according to GoDaddy's annual ranking based on data from its small business research lab.

GoDaddy reviewed more than 20 million online businesses and surveyed more than 50,000 entrepreneurs across seven years to reach its conclusions.

The area created 6,660 new businesses in 2024 with 12% year-over-year growth, demonstrating remarkable entrepreneurial momentum. This achievement is particularly impressive given that GoDaddy's analysis shows suburban markets are booming, with several smaller cities like Katy successfully competing with well-known, large urban centers across the country.

Go Daddy Highlights for Katy Area

Top 10 ranking among the Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S. for 2025

6,660 new small businesses launched in Katy last year — a 12% year-over-year increase

Ranked ahead of Austin and Houston, and alongside San Francisco and Los Angeles

Reflects a growing trend of suburban entrepreneurship powered by digital tools and strong local support

"Small businesses are vital in fueling growth across the country, but they don't always get recognized for how much they punch above their weight," said Gourav Pani, president, Independents at GoDaddy. "These rankings show new businesses emerging from every corner of the country, and entrepreneurs are proving they can succeed anywhere."

The ranking demonstrates that entrepreneurs are proving they can succeed anywhere, and Katy has emerged as one of the new hotspots challenging traditional ideas about where entrepreneurship thrives.

× Expand Go Daddy The most entrepreneurial U.S. cities of 2025 according to Go Daddy's research.

"Katy has truly become a magnet for entrepreneurs; not just because of its pro-business climate, but because of everything our community offers," Katy Chamber of Commerce President Matt Ferraro told the Houston Chronicle. "With Katy ISD ranked among the best school districts in Texas, increasing family and entertainment options, along with a diverse and growing population, professionals are choosing to build both their lives and businesses here."

Tax Advantages

Texas has no corporate or personal income tax, giving it one of the lowest tax burdens in the nation. Businesses with revenues under $2.47 million pay no franchise tax at all which can significantly ease the financial strain during the early years of a business. Read more here.

Previous Business-Friendly Rankings

Katy was ranked No. 4 in Texas to start a business by NerdWallet, which analyzed 220 locations based on business climate and economic health. The analysis noted that Katy has 6,907 businesses and the highest number of businesses per 100 people (over 46) among the top 10 cities

Additionally, Texas has been named the top business climate in America for the second year in a row, and won Site Selection magazine's Governor's Cup for a record 12th consecutive year as the nation's top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions.

Strategic Location and Infrastructure

Katy is strategically positioned just 30 miles west of Houston with excellent access to Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway, providing entrepreneurs with proximity to urban amenities, deep talent pools, and resources while maintaining lower operating costs than downtown locations. The nearby Energy Corridor, home to many of the world's major energy companies, provides access to a significant industry cluster and networking opportunities.

Quality Education System and Workforce Development

Katy ISD is ranked the #1 school district in the Houston area and #13 in the State, in a region with some of the best schools in the nation.

"The presence of institutions like University of Houston-Katy and HCC-Katy further strengthens our local workforce pipeline, ensuring that talent and innovation continue to thrive," Ferraro told the Houston Chronicle. "They're not just seeking jobs, they're creating opportunities, and the Katy Area Chamber is proud to be a trusted resource in helping fuel that momentum."

Comprehensive Support Systems

Entrepreneurs in the Katy Area are supported by multiple resources including the Fort Bend Small Business Development Center, which offers one-on-one confidential, no-cost venture advisory service and training, Houston Community College's Center for Entrepreneurship-Northwest, and various co-working options in the Katy Area.

State-Level Business Advantages

Texas offers businesses the freedom to be successful with no personal or corporate state income tax and a reasonable regulatory climate. Major companies like Toyota, Charles Schwab, Apple, Tesla, and SpaceX have relocated or expanded significantly in Texas, some in the Katy area.

If Texas were a country, it would be the world's 8th largest economy with a GDP of $2.4 trillion.

These factors combine to create an environment where entrepreneurs can keep more of their earnings, access quality talent and education, benefit from strong infrastructure, and receive significant support from local and state economic development initiatives.