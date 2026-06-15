Inventec Plans $48 Million Phase 3 Expansion at Katy Facility for AI Chip Assembly

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — A Taipei-based technology manufacturer with a facility just outside Katy is moving forward with a major expansion focused on artificial intelligence chip production, according to a state regulatory filing.

$48 Million Expansion Filed With State Regulators

Inventec submitted plans to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation disclosing a third phase at its Katy-area site with an estimated cost of $48 million. The filing describes a 126,349-square-foot chip server testing and assembly facility featuring two separate areas for testing and assembly functions.

A construction start date of June 11 is listed in the TDLR filing, with completion projected for January 2027. CTCIA Americas is listed as the design firm. TDLR filings are preliminary and subject to change.

Katy Facility Located Near Grand Parkway on Colonial Parkway

Inventec's facility is located at 23623 Colonial Parkway, just outside the Katy city limits, in the Park 10 Ninety Nine industrial complex near the Grand Parkway in Harris County. The company holds a 10-year lease on the building from Newmark.

Inventec's Katy Investment Part of $251 Million Houston-Region Commitment

As Covering Katy News first reported in September 2025, Inventec established its Katy presence as part of a strategic U.S. expansion, with its overall Houston-region investment expected to reach $251 million and eventually support more than 2,300 jobs with an estimated $3.2 billion economic impact, according to Greater Houston Partnership data.

AI Chip Demand Driving Expansion at Katy Manufacturing Site

The Phase 3 expansion signals a deepening focus on AI chip server manufacturing, a sector seeing surging demand tied to artificial intelligence computing infrastructure. Inventec is an original device manufacturer specializing in notebook computers, servers and mobile devices.

Katy Expansion Part of Broader Houston-Area Tech Manufacturing Wave

The Katy expansion is part of a broader wave of technology manufacturing taking root in industrial facilities throughout the Houston metro. Foxconn is partnering with Apple and Nvidia on large server and supercomputer manufacturing facilities near Highway 249 and Beltway 8, while Sugar Land-based Applied Optoelectronics has been expanding in Sugar Land, Missouri City and Pearland. Elon Musk's semiconductor joint venture Terafab has secured an economic incentive package from Grimes County for a semiconductor manufacturing campus northwest of Houston.

Inventec announced it was locating in Katy back in September 2025. Read more here.