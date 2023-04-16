Hungry Howie’s, pizza opens new Katy location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Hungry Howie’s, pizza celebrates its grand opening this week at 6940 Katy Gaston Road near the Westpark Tollway.

The newest Katy store opened in March but will hold its grand opening celebrations starting Monday, April 17, with exclusive promotions, including free pizzas for the first 50 orders placed and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 18.

“The Katy community has welcomed the Hungry Howie’s brand with its fresh made dough and Flavored Crust pizzas, and we’re excited to have another location in the Houston market that we opened in March,” said owner Christopher Thompson.

The Katy Gaston location is Hungry Howie’s third Katy area store. Grand opening celebrations include:

Monday, April 17 : The first 50 orders will each receive a free pizza certificate for a future order

Tuesday, April 18: Store ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, April 19: 10% of total sales donated to Hubenak Elementary

Week-long Promotion: 50% off any pizza at regular menu price (online carry-out orders only)

Dine in or take out, the menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb.

Hungry Howie’s also offers oven-baked subs, fresh salads, Wings, and desserts.

The store is open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Hurgry Howie's also has Katy locations at 21003 Highland Knolls Drive and 6133 N Fry Road.