HTeaO to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Katy Location Saturday

KATY, Texas (Coveirng Katy News) — HTeaO will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Katy location on Saturday with free tea, giveaways and special promotions throughout opening week.

The new store, located at 19832 W. Little York Road at North Fry Road, is owned and operated by franchise owner Ryan Marcum in partnership with RAM Hospitality LLC.

New HTeaO Opens on West Little York Road in Katy

HTeaO specializes in freshly brewed sweetened and unsweetened teas, flavored teas, coffee and water. The chain offers more than 20 tea flavors made with 100% natural ingredients, along with a variety of flavor enhancements that customers can mix to create their own beverages.

The new location expands HTeaO's presence in the Katy area as the Texas-based franchise continues to grow across the state.

Grand Opening Includes Free Tea and Giveaways

To celebrate the grand opening, customers can receive free cups of tea from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 11. The first 250 customers will also receive a limited-edition HTeaO T-shirt while supplies last.

The celebration continues throughout the weekend with buy one, get one free tea available all day Saturday and Sunday.

Opening Week Features Discounts on Tea and Coffee

In addition to opening weekend specials, the store will offer half-price gallons of tea from July 11 through July 18. Customers can also receive buy one, get one free Brewhouse coffee from July 12 through July 18.

HTeaO also offers a daily happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m., when customers can buy one tea and receive a second tea of equal or lesser value free.

Franchise Owner Chose Katy for Its Growing Community

Marcum said Katy's continued growth and strong sense of community made it an attractive place to open his first HTeaO location.

"Katy has experienced incredible growth over the past several years, but it's still a community where people value local businesses and making connections," Marcum said in a statement. "I'm excited to bring HTeaO to this side of Katy and create a place where people can gather, relax and make us part of their everyday routines."