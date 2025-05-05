Houston's Nonprofit News Organization to Close by Mid-May

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Houston Landing, a nonprofit newsroom launched in early 2023, will cease operations by mid-May after financial struggles, the organization announced Monday.

The board of directors voted April 15 to shutter the outlet, citing insufficient revenue streams to sustain operations despite initial backing from several major philanthropic organizations.

CEO Peter Bhatia acknowledged the organization's community impact in a statement: "Houston Landing demonstrates how a commitment to truth and accountability can transform communities and improve lives."

Board Chair Ann B. Stern called the decision "difficult but necessary," noting that while the Landing's reporting made "meaningful impact," the organization "struggled to find its long-term financial footing."

The news outlet was established with $20 million in seed funding from several foundations, including the Houston Endowment, Kinder Foundation, American Journalism Project, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Among the initial supporters was Arnold Ventures, which provided $4 million but decided not to renew its funding, according to Columbia Journalism Review.

Discussions are underway with The Texas Tribune, which may explore a Houston-focused news initiative. The Tribune has recently expanded into Waco and plans to launch an Austin-based newsroom later this year as part of its strategy to strengthen local journalism across Texas.

Arnold Ventures was established in 2019 by Houston billionaire couple Laura and John Arnold, who were among the initial backers of the Landing.