Houston Methodist West Hospital Announces $247 Million Expansion Project

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Houston Methodist West Hospital announced a $247 million expansion project on Tuesday. The expansion will occur in two locations: the main campus at 18500 Katy Freeway and the Cinco Ranch II neighborhood at 26000 FM 1093 near Westheimer Lakes.

The news is welcome for Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy.

"Having a hospital that close to Fulshear will definitely have a positive impact on Fulshear residents' quality of life," McCoy said.

Construction is set to begin this fall, with completion expected by 2027. This initiative marks one of the largest expansion projects in the hospital’s 14-year history.

"We are embarking on this expansion journey with great enthusiasm, reaffirming our dedication to serving the evolving needs of our community," said Wayne M. Voss, CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital. "This project will significantly elevate our capacity to deliver exceptional care, close to home."

× Expand Houston Methodist West This rendering show the 129,000 square foot Houston Methodist West expansion.

$185 Million Methodist West Hospital Expansion:

The expansion will add over 129,000 square feet of new and renovated service areas. Key enhancements include:

Clinical Areas: A 36-bed observation unit, bringing the hospital’s total bed count to 307; four state-of-the-art operating rooms; 16 additional emergency department rooms; five new neonatal intensive care unit beds; and a new endoscopy suite. The expansion will also include an infusion center with six additional suites and advanced imaging equipment, including one MRI machine, two CT scanners, and ultrasound.

Patient and Visitor Services: New features include a 24/7 gift shop with grab-and-go options, an Einstein Bros. Bagels location, and significant upgrades to the current coffee shop.

× Expand Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman Kyle Stanzel, vice president and chief operating officer at Tuesday's expansion announcement.

$65 Million Comprehensive Care Center:

In addition to the main campus expansion, Houston Methodist will establish a new comprehensive care center in the Cinco II neighborhood, adjacent to the current emergency care center in Cinco Ranch, the new 65,000-square-foot facility will offer:

Primary care and same-day clinic

Imaging, lab services, and physical therapy

Specialized care in orthopedics, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, and rheumatology

"We are committed to providing the highest level of care to our community. This expansion allows us to better serve our patients with state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive services," said Kyle R. Stanzel, vice president and chief operating officer.