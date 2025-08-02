Houston Methodist West Emergency Department Awarded for Excellence in Patient Care

HOUSTON – (Covering Katy News) – Houston Methodist West Hospital’s emergency department has been selected as a recipient of the 2025 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award, which recognizes leadership, practice, education and advocacy that resulted in improved patient care and staff well-being.

“We are incredibly proud of our emergency department staff, whose unwavering dedication, compassion and clinical excellence led to this prestigious national recognition,” said Laura Espinosa, Chief Nursing Officer for Houston Methodist West Hospital. “Receiving the Lantern Award is a testament to our staff’s tireless efforts and the exceptional care they provide to our patients every day.”

“These recipients demonstrate excellence in practice, interdisciplinary collaboration, and innovation that make their departments exceptional places for patients receiving care as well as for the staff working in them,” said ENA President Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC. Fewer than 100 emergency departments were selected this year.

As part of its award-winning initiatives, Houston Methodist West’s emergency department implemented data-driven, transformative initiatives that cut patient wait times in half, achieved 100% compliance with stroke care benchmarks, reduced fall incidents and catheter-associated urinary tract infections. These concerted efforts significantly improved patient safety and satisfaction scores. The department also prioritized staff safety, well-being, and professional development through advanced security and active shooter training, mentorship programs, and wellness resources, to foster clinical excellence.

As a recipient of the Lantern Award, Houston Methodist West will be recognized in upcoming ENA publications, on the ENA website and during Emergency Nursing 2025, the association’s annual conference in New Orleans, Sept. 17-20.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital was also awarded the Lantern Award this year.

For more information on the 2025 Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Association website.

ABOUT HOUSTON METHODIST WEST HOSPITAL

Houston Methodist West Hospital is committed to leading medicine in the Katy and West Houston communities by delivering the Houston Methodist standard of unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation. The growing campus offers 271 beds and access to the most innovative medical and surgical care available, including robotic and minimally invasive surgery, full-spectrum heart care, state-of-the-art imaging, comprehensive cancer care, childbirth center with a level III NICU, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, outpatient rehabilitation and 24/7 emergency services. For more information, visit houstonmethodist.org/west or call 832.522.5522.

ABOUT THE EMERGENCY NURSES ASSOCIATION

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 45,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

