Houston-based Francesca's to close all stores

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — After 25 years in business, Francesca's, a Houston-based women's specialty retailer operating boutiques in shopping centers nationwide will be closing all of its store. The chain has a location at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in Katy.

Women's Wear Daily reported the development last week after a customer service representative confirmed in an email that the company is "liquidating our inventory and closing soon." Multiple sources, including merchants and former buyers, corroborated the closure plans to WWD. One vendor claims the company owes $250 million in unpaid invoices.

Francesca's operates 16 locations in the Houston area and more than 450 boutiques across 45 states, employing approximately 3,400 associates, according to its website. It sells trendy apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts.

The company opened its first boutique in Houston in 1999.

Management has not been responding media seeking additional information.