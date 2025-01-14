'House of Ho' Star Unveils Eater-tainment Complex Near Katy Mills

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — An HBO Reality TV star and real estate developer Washington Ho wants to transform an 8-acre plot near Katy Mills Mall into a destination for family entertainment.

"This project is more than just a development; it's a vision to create a space where families can connect, have fun, and make lasting memories," Ho told the Houston Chronicle. "Bringing something so unique and transformative to this community is truly an honor, and I can't wait to see the joy it brings to everyone who visits."

The 200,000-square-foot mixed-use development, Katy Commons, will combine entertainment, dining, and hospitality on 8 acres at Star Lane and Katy Fort Bend Road near Kingsland Boulevard and the Typhoon Texas waterpark.

× Expand Google & Covering Katy News White House Global Properties mixed use development location in the City of Katy.

Plans call for a 120-room hotel and multiple restaurant spaces, anchored by a family sports and entertainment tenant currently in lease negotiations.

Ho's White House Global Properties is marketing the project and is currently in talks with several potential tenants.

The dining and entertainment venue would anchor the development, occupying at least 60,000 square feet. The development team aims to attract an upscale international hotel brand with 100 to 140 rooms. While La Quinta Inn & Suites, Aloft and Homewood Suites by Hilton currently operate near Katy Mills Mall, Ho told the Houston Business Journal that the planned hotel would offer a more "elevated" experience.

× Expand Abel Deisgn Group Proposed Eater-tainment development on Star Lane near Typhoon Texas

Ho is excited about what this means for the Katy area.

"They have many family attractions, but nothing like this," Ho said.

Developers believe construction will begin by the end of 2025, and their tenants will move in by late 2026. The property is in the City of Katy which will be handling the permitting process.

Ho's firm is also developing other projects in the Houston area, including a shopping center in Little Saigon on Bellaire Boulevard and a 5-acre "restaurant row" project off Highway 249 in northwest Houston.

The reality TV series "House of Ho" aired on HBO Max for two seasons from 2020 to 2022, following the Ho family's Vietnamese-American journey in Houston. Both seasons are still available for streaming.