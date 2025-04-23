Henriksen Jet Center Near Katy Achieves Top 5% Ranking in Prestigious Survey

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Henriksen Jet Center at the Houston Executive Airport (KTME) is among the top 5% of American fixed-base operators in the prestigious 2025 Aviation International News FBO Survey.

A fixed-base operator is a commercial business granted the right by an airport to operate on the airport grounds and provide essential aeronautical services for private and business aviation.

The Aviation International News, an international magazine, provides a 10-month-long survey to pilots and passengers on the FBOs that they travel through around the globe. The Henriksen Jet Center was voted number 1 in the South Region, and number 7 in the United States, out of more than 5,000 facilities surveyed, demonstrating its commitment to excellence in private aviation services.

The luxury aviation service center is located only 5 miles from Katy High School, just north of Interstate 10 in Brookshire.

"We are honored by this prestigious recognition and very proud of our dedicated team for consistently providing world-class service to our valued customers throughout West Houston," said Executive Director Andrew Perry.

Andy Perry and Ysabella Tetley celebrating their awards. Henriksen Jet Center serves the Houston Executive Airport which is know for having world's largest arrival canopy.

The state-of-the-art facility, strategically positioned on Houston's west side, offers convenient access to key business areas, including the Energy Corridor, and facilitates seamless business aviation connectivity for companies in Katy, Brookshire, and surrounding west Houston communities.

Ysabella Tetley, director of client and airport services, received special recognition in AIN's "Above & Beyond" category for her outstanding leadership and exceptional customer service standards that have helped establish Henriksen Jet Center as an industry leader.

For more information about Henriksen Jet Center's award-winning aviation services and amenities, visit www.houstonexecutiveairport.com.