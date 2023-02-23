H-E-B adds another fulfillment distribution center in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - H-E-B will build a $20 million Electronic Fulfillment Center at 24924 Morton Ranch Road according to documents filed with the State of Texas. The site is near Katy Park and just four miles from a fulfillment center it opened less than a year ago in Katy.

According to documents the grocery chain will also build a $500 thousand fuel station and car wash at the same location.

H-E-B did not reply to our request for information but according to state records construction will begin around Mach 1 and be completed in November of this year. The land has already been cleared.

The e-commerce H-E-B fulfillment centers process online and home delivery orders. They allow H-E-B to process its online orders from facilities separate from their grocery stores which the company has said is more efficient, has better product availability, and leaves less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper. To help streamline the process and increase productivity, the facilities use various forms of automation to help employees fulfill customers' orders.

With these fulfillment center, H-E-B says it has grown its supply chain capacity to help improve and expand its curbside and home delivery services, which are available at more than 260 stores in Texas.

"At H-E-B, we're always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products," said Kedar Patel, H-E-B Vice President of e-Commerce following the opening of a similar facility. "Across our business, we are adopting innovative technologies that give our Partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores."

H-E-B opened a distribution center at 2102 Elrod Road in Katy less than a year ago. That facility is nearly 103 thousand square feet.