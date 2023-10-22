Government sector drives Houston Area hiring in September

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston area added 22,000 jobs in September, primarily in the Government sector, as students, teachers, support staff, and administrators returned to school for the fall semester.

The Education and Health Services sectors added 3,700 jobs, and Financial Activities added another 500 positions, but the other eight industry sectors were flat or down slightly for the month.

Construction, which saw a downward revision of 900 jobs in August, was flat, while the Leisure and Hospitality sector was the most significant drag on employment, shedding 1,400 jobs.

“Those were smaller than average losses than we generally see in September, which is welcome after the sector’s rocky summer,” said Parker Harvey, lead economist at Workforce Solutions.

The Government Sector, which includes public schools and universities, was responsible for more than 9 out of every ten jobs added in September. It added 22,200 jobs, the most significant September gain in this sector since 2013 and the second-largest gain since 1990.

“Over the past year, the Government Sector has added 12,000 jobs, giving it an annual growth rate of 2.8 percent, a pace we haven’t seen since around 2016,” Harvey said.

The Private Education and Health Services sector, comprising a mix of private schools and educational service providers, gained 3,700 jobs, the largest over-the-month increase on record. Over the year, this sector was up 23,300 jobs, tying its September 2022 record.

“Between the big increase in public sector employment and smaller than averages losses across the other sectors, our local employment picture was pretty positive last month,” Harvey said.

The not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.5 percent to 4.4 percent in September, while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August rose by one-tenth of a point to 4.5 percent.

Additional labor market information, including the detailed September report can be found online at www.wrksolutions.com/localstats. The Texas Workforce Commission will release October employment data on November 17, 2023.

Workforce Solutions is hosting the 12th annual Hiring Red, White and You! Career Fair for veterans on November 9, 2023, at Northline (4424 North Freeway, Houston). There will be 50 local employers seeking to fill open positions. For more information and to pre-register, visit www.wrksolutions.com/hrwy.