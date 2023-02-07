Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy.

Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.

The store is at the former Sears Hardware location on South Mason Road near Kingsland Boulevard.

Gordon has numerous retail stores, primarily in the midwest and Florida.

Katy is one of five Houston area retail locations opening soon. A help wanted banner is hanging on the side of the building.

Parent company Gordon Food Service is a wholesale food supply company. It entered the Texas market after purchasing Glazier foods in 2014.

The Houston area locations that are opening soon are: