Goldman Sachs Buys Katy Distribution Center — What It Means for Taxpayers

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Goldman Sachs has placed a major bet on the Grand Parkway corridor, purchasing a massive distribution facility that delivers commercial tax revenue that demands fewer services than residential development.

Goldman Sachs Buys Grand Parkway Distribution Center

Goldman Sachs recently purchased Grand Central West – Phase I, an enormous warehouse and distribution center on Beckendorff Road near the Grand Parkway between Freeman Road and Stockdick School Road. The building is fully leased to Builders FirstSource, the nation's largest supplier of building materials for new home construction.

A Facility Built to Serve the Region's Housing Boom

The facility — roughly the size of 14 football fields — sits in a prime location along the Grand Parkway with easy access to I-10 and U.S. 290, putting it within close reach of residential construction corridors stretching into Fort Bend County from Fulshear to Needville, and into neighboring Waller County. Builders FirstSource consolidated four existing locations into the single Katy site, which according to the company is now the largest occupied building in its entire corporate portfolio.

Why Goldman Sachs Made the Deal

For Goldman Sachs, the purchase represents a stable, long-term investment. The building is fully leased to a publicly traded Fortune 500 company under a long-term contract — the kind of predictable, income-producing asset that large institutional investors favor regardless of broader market conditions.

What It Means for Area Taxpayers

For area taxpayers, the continued expansion of Grand Central West may be the most meaningful takeaway. Large commercial and industrial facilities generate property tax revenue without the added demand for schools, roads, and services that comes with residential growth. A second phase breaking ground this summer will add two more buildings to the complex, further strengthening the commercial tax base along the Grand Parkway corridor.

Builders FirstSource Closing Locations Nationwide

Unlike the housing market in Texas, Builders FirstSource CEO Peter Jackson described the national market in early 2026 as having "more headwinds than tailwinds," citing affordability challenges and depressed commodity prices during the company's February earnings call. Jackson told investors the company "consolidated 25 facilities in 2025," bringing the two-year total to 55, while maintaining an "on-time and in-full delivery rate of 92%."

More Development Coming to the Grand Parkway Corridor

More construction is already planned at the site. A second phase of the Grand Central West industrial park is set to break ground this summer, adding two more buildings totaling approximately 618,000 square feet to the complex.