Fugro's Energy Corridor Consolidation Leads to Acquisition of Katy Area Property

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dutch geo-data company Fugro has purchased an 83,000-square-foot industrial building at 17200 Park Row Blvd. at Barker Cypress, as it continues consolidating its Houston-area operations in the Energy Corridor.

The company plans to move its marine and land teams — along with their yards, warehouses and laboratory — to the Park Row location, according to the Houston Business Journal. Those operations are currently located at Fugro's former headquarters campus off Hillcroft Avenue in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area.

Fugro is a global company that collects and analyzes data about the Earth's surface, soils and underwater terrain to support construction, infrastructure and natural resources projects. The company works in industries including oil and gas, renewable energy and infrastructure development.

The purchase closed in December 2024. A project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists an estimated completion date of June 2026 for the build-out with a construction cost of $10 million.

"Bringing these functions together under one roof allows us to establish a technical center of excellence that supports greater collaboration, operational efficiency and alignment with our long-term growth strategy," Shannon Earl, Fugro's public relations manager for the Americas, said in a statement to the Houston Business Journal.

The Park Row purchase is reportedly part of Fugro's broader relocation to the Energy Corridor, which began when the company leased 75,000 square feet at Republic Square at 13501 Katy Freeway in 2023.