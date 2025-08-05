Four Restaurants Coming to New Katy Area Shopping Center Anchored by Target

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Four restaurants and retailers will surround nearly 5 acres of green space at a new shopping center coming to Texas Heritage Parkway and Interstate 10, with Target as the major anchor store.

Texas Heritage Marketplace, a 165-acre development in Waller County, will feature an 800,000-square-foot shopping center with the green space as its centerpiece. Developer NewQuest is building the project in an area surrounded by several master-planned neighborhoods.

Target will open in October 2026 alongside EoS Fitness as the two major stores nearest the green space.

Four businesses have signed leases around the green space:

Escalante's (5,005 square feet) — This will be the Tex-Mex restaurant's eighth location in the Houston area. The 30-year-old family-owned chain makes food from scratch.

Tony C's (4,900 square feet) — A pizza and beer garden. The premium sports bar and grill chain started in Boston and is named after Tony Conigliaro, a former Red Sox player.

Aji Izakaya (2,800 square feet) — A Japanese restaurant that is expanding in the Houston market.

Kilwin's (1,400 square feet) — A premium candy and ice cream store that is also expanding locally and also has locations in LaCenterra, and Katy Mills.

NewQuest is in talks with other retailers and restaurants

"We're being highly selective about the tenants who will co-exist in the green space. They ultimately share a common bond, which is to encourage people to stay longer and return frequently," said David Meyers, managing director of leasing and development partner for Houston-based NewQuest.

NewQuest has planned nearly 40,000 square feet of shops and restaurants around the 5-acre green area. About half of that space is already leased or under negotiation.

"We envision a mix of inviting dining concepts and spa- or fitness-related brands to play off the entire project's lifestyle component," said Bob Conwell, NewQuest senior vice president leading pre-leasing.

The green space features a large Heritage oak tree that NewQuest saved when the highway was built. It will also include a fountain and native plants.

NewQuest has signed Target and one other anchor store, with two more to be announced later.

Target and the other anchor stores are expected to bring 4 million visits per year. The shopping center will also include a 50,000-square-foot medical facility that could expand to 70,000 square feet and at least 500 apartments.

"It's rare to see a project of this magnitude being built today," Conwell said. "Once construction is fully underway, meaning walls are going up, the market's anticipation will really start to take off."