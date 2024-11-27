Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Awarded $600,000 TRUE Grant for Workforce Development

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a $600,000 Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Grant. This milestone, achieved in partnership with Houston Community College Southwest (HCC-SW), Texas State Technical College (TSTC), and Wharton County Junior College (WCJC), with the University of Houston serving as a strategic partner, marks the first time a Chamber of Commerce has received a TRUE Grant since the program's inception in 2020.

The grant will fund the creation and expansion of short-term workforce training programs aimed at addressing Fort Bend County’s growing demand for skilled workers in high-demand technology sectors. These programs will provide local residents with industry-recognized certifications, offering accessible and flexible pathways to employment in a competitive job market.

“This grant represents a transformative opportunity for Fort Bend to invest in its workforce and meet the needs of our local employers,” said Qiara Suggs, Chairwoman of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. “By working with our education partners, we’re creating programs that directly address the skills gap and help residents build prosperous careers in growing industries.”

Program Highlights:

Houston Community College Southwest will utilize its Digital & Information Technology Center of Excellence to expand programs such as A+ Certification, Network+ Certification, and Security+ Certification. Tuition and fees will be covered for 300 students, ensuring access to training for Fort Bend County residents.

Texas State Technical College plans to enhance its Computer Networking and Cybersecurity programs by upgrading technology, hiring additional professors, and creating an accelerated, non-credit format for select courses. This includes preparation for the CompTIA Network+ certification exam.

Wharton County Junior College will invest in advanced equipment, faculty training, and scholarships for students pursuing certifications such as Network Cloud Specialist (CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, and Cloud Practitioner) and Security Specialist (TestOut Pro).

Additionally, the initiative will incorporate workshops focused on soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, leadership, and conflict resolution, in collaboration with the University of Houston. These workshops aim to complement technical training by enhancing participants’ interpersonal and leadership abilities, preparing them for effective integration into workplace teams.

Flexible and Accelerated Training

All programs are designed for completion within six months or less, with delivery formats including digital, face-to-face, and hybrid options to meet the diverse needs of learners. This flexibility ensures that participants can quickly gain certifications and transition into high-demand technology roles.

Driving Fort Bend County’s Growth

As Fort Bend County’s technology sector continues to expand, this initiative directly addresses the region’s need for a skilled workforce. By equipping residents with the tools to succeed in networking, cybersecurity, and related fields, the program supports both individual career growth and the broader economic development of the county.

For more information about the Fort Bend Chamber’s Fort Bend Future Initiative and Education Division, contact Jamie Loasby at jamie@fortbendcc.org.

Photo Caption from left: Qiara Suggs, Chairwoman, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce; Jay Neal, Associate Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for University of Houston at Sugar Land and University of Houston at Katy; Keri Schmidt, President and CEO, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce; Bryan Bowling, Provost, Texas State Technical College; Dr. Daejan Grigsby, Interim Executive Director Government & External Affairs, Houston Community College Southwest; Betty A. McCrohan, President, Wharton County Junior College; Beth Johnson, Executive Director, Public Relations & Community Partnerships, University of Houston at Sugar Land; Dr. Colleen Reilly, Vice President, Houston Community College Southwest; Jim Rice, Chair-Elect, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce