Chamber and Economic Development Council Form Fort Bend Business Partnership

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and Fort Bend Economic Development Council are announcing the formation of the Fort Bend Business Partnership, a new initiative to unify business leadership in Fort Bend County.

The merger comes after a yearlong strategic planning process that led some Fort Bend County and some city officials to end the FBEDC's traditional public-private partnership model. Rather than leave Fort Bend County's private sector without a seat at the table in economic development issues, the FBEDC will consolidate its operations within the Fort Bend Chamber of commerce in an effort to avoid having only government officials sitting at the table when attempting to attract employers to locate in Fort Bend County.

Several FBEDC programs, including the Fort Bend Levee Coalition and Fort Bend Legislative Conference, have already transferred to chamber oversight. Additional initiatives and resources will transition in the coming months, expanding the chamber's public policy influence at local, state and federal levels.

"The transition of Fort Bend EDC's assets and activities to the Fort Bend Chamber signifies a strategic consolidation of Fort Bend County's business and quality growth initiatives," said Jared Jameson, FBEDC board chairman. "While I am disappointed that the FBEDC's role is ending, I am optimistic about the enhanced efficiency and stronger private sector voice this change will foster in Fort Bend County."

Jameson will serve as chairman of the new partnership and join the chamber's executive committee. Five FBEDC executive officers will also assume leadership roles on the chamber's board of directors starting January 2025.

"The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is honored to carry forward the vital work of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, preserving its long-standing legacy and impact to quality growth and business excellence in Fort Bend County," said Qiara Suggs, chairwoman of the Fort Bend Chamber.

The FBBP will host monthly meetings focusing on public policy initiatives, business climate enhancement and quality-of-life issues.

A tribute celebrating FBEDC's legacy will be held January 31 at the annual Legacy in Motion, Future in Focus Chairman's Gala.