Two Fort Bend DHL Warehouses to Close in January

HOUSTON (Covering Katy New) — German logistics giant DHL will close it's Sugar Land and Missouri City warehouses next month, laying off 53 workers after losing a major customer.

The closures, set for Jan. 13, affect facilities in Missouri City and Sugar Land. The Missouri City warehouse will lose 43 jobs, while the Sugar Land location will cut 10 positions, according to state filings.

DHL Supply Chain, the company's third-party logistics division, said workers can seek jobs with the unnamed customer's new provider or pursue other positions within DHL.

The Sugar Land facility, located in the city's 1,000-acre business park, represents DHL's only presence in the area. Local officials expressed confidence the space would find new tenants quickly.

These closures follow earlier DHL layoffs at the same locations. The company cut about 150 jobs in Missouri City and nearly 40 in Sugar Land during two rounds of layoffs in 2023.

The move comes amid broader changes at DHL. The company recently announced the closure of an Ohio warehouse affecting 173 workers, and in September shut down a Dallas-area facility, laying off 100 employees.

Supply chain experts suggest the closures might signal a broader slowdown in logistics, pointing to uncertain consumer spending and potential trade policy changes.