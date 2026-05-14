Fort Bend 2050 Report: How the County Should Plan for 2 Million Residents

KATY, Texas — Fort Bend County is on course to become one of the most populous counties in Texas, with a sweeping new regional study projecting the population will cross 1 million residents before 2030 and nearly double to 2 million by 2050 — growth that is already reshaping daily life across the region.

The Fort Bend Regional Partnership released its Fort Bend 2050 Report on May 13, presenting a strategic, data-driven framework for managing the county's rapid expansion. The study was commissioned by the Partnership and led by Dr. Jeronimo Cortina of the University of Houston through a process that included regional surveys, expert interviews, focus groups, and engagement with industry leaders across various sectors.

According to the report, Fort Bend's growth by the numbers:

Population in 2020: 822,779

Population in 2025: 953,983

Population projected by 2030: 1,073,554

Population projected by 2050: Approximately 1.6 million — double what it was at the start of this decade

Households in 2020: 311,705

Households projected by 2030: 355,521

Fort Bend enters this period from a position of genuine strength. The county has a median household income of approximately $112,620, among the highest in Texas, one of the highest educational attainment rates in the nation, and a diversity index of 85.8 — meaning there is an 85.8% chance that any two randomly selected residents come from different racial or ethnic backgrounds, ranking it among the most diverse counties in the United States.

But the report is emphatic that growth itself is not Fort Bend's principal challenge. The larger challenge, the report states, is whether the county can get roads, water systems, power infrastructure, schools, and public services in place to keep up with where people are actually living, working, and moving — before the strain becomes a crisis — and whether it can do so in a way that preserves quality of life while strengthening long-run competitiveness.

The report says Fort Bend is a county at a turning point. Their concerns are not abstract: "Congestion, long commutes, infrastructure lag, housing needs, and the challenge of building a stronger local job base rather than functioning primarily as a bedroom community," the report states.

The report characterizes Fort Bend as a "two-speed county." Some neighborhoods are experiencing breakneck growth — up to 18% annually in the fastest-growing areas — while more established communities face a different set of challenges: aging roads, worn infrastructure, and the ongoing need to repair and replace systems built decades ago. The report says planning must account for both realities simultaneously, noting that "counties do not lose competitiveness only when they stop growing. They lose competitiveness when infrastructure, service delivery, and public coordination fail to keep pace with where growth is actually occurring."

The report also raises housing affordability as an economic issue, not just a social one. As household formation outpaces population growth, housing values are rising and pressure is building. When costs rise faster than attainable options for essential workers, younger households, and moderate-income families, the county risks what the report calls a "jobs-housing mismatch" — one that shows up as longer commutes, labor-force friction, and uneven access to opportunity.

× Expand Fort Bend Regional Partnership In the ranking exercise, transportation and mobility infrastructure rise to the top, followed by economic development and job creation.

Traffic Congestion Costs Fort Bend $158 Million a Year — And It's Getting Worse

A survey of 72 stakeholders — business leaders, local government officials, civic organizations, and community representatives from across the county — ranked transportation and mobility infrastructure as the single highest priority, followed by economic development and job creation, population growth and housing needs, and education and workforce development.

The report estimates that peak-period congestion imposes roughly $158 million in annual weekday economic losses on the county, making traffic delay not merely an inconvenience but a recurring productivity drag on households and businesses. For employers, congestion raises logistics costs, complicates scheduling, and weakens the county's attractiveness to time-sensitive industries. For families, the report notes, "long and unreliable travel times consume hours that would otherwise go to family care, health appointments, school engagement, and community life."

The report calls for a three-track mobility strategy: corridor performance and bottleneck relief, bus and park-and-ride expansions, and serious rail and rapid transit feasibility studies — all tied explicitly to where job centers and mixed-use development nodes are targeted.

Fort Bend Stakeholders Want Less Commuting, More Local Jobs

Stakeholders repeatedly described Fort Bend as having been planned around a bedroom-community model — a region where most residents commute elsewhere for work. The survey showed strong support for a pivot toward a more self-sustaining economic hub anchored by job centers, shovel-ready sites, and a selective industry strategy focused on technology and innovation, manufacturing and logistics, health care and life sciences, and education and research.

The report also flags a concern about economic recruitment practices, urging a more disciplined, partnership-based approach that avoids shifting incentive costs to the public while privatizing the gains.

× Expand Fort Bend Regional Partnership Fort Bend’s growth is not confined to one corner of the county. Yet it is also not evenly distributed.

Water Shortages and Power Gaps Could Stall Fort Bend's Growth

Water resources and energy resilience ranked fifth and sixth among stakeholder priorities, but the report treats them as foundational. Stakeholders cited risks from drought, limited potable water supply, flood exposure, and grid readiness as immediate concerns for an expanding population and modern energy-sensitive industries.

"They are no longer background technical systems; they are growth gates," the report states — meaning they must be scaled ahead of development rather than retrofitted after pressures intensify. The report calls on Fort Bend to move toward a broader multi-benefit OneWater Strategy that aligns water supply, reuse, subsidence constraints, ecological stewardship, and growth geography. On the energy side, electric reliability and interconnection readiness are increasingly shaping whether high-value development can proceed with confidence.

Cities and County Must Work Together or Growth Will Outpace Government

Across open-ended survey responses, stakeholders described permitting and planning technology as siloed and not designed for the pace or complexity of the county's growth. Respondents called for modern solutions, expert consultation on complex projects, clearer communication with the public, and best practices from peer regions. The report calls for Fort Bend 2050 to function as a shared "operating system" — common metrics, shared data, predictable processes, and decision rules that align cities and the county around the same growth-readiness standards.

Preserving Farmland Could Be Fort Bend's Secret Weapon Against Flooding

The report also makes a case for preserving Fort Bend's agricultural footprint — not as a nostalgic argument against suburban growth, but as a strategy for resilience, economic diversification, land stewardship, and flood-sensitive open space. "A county that can grow while still protecting productive working lands is better positioned to retain flexibility, ecological function, and a broader mix of economic activity over time," the report states.

Fort Bend 2050: A Quality-of-Life Plan, Not Just a Growth Plan

The report concludes that Fort Bend's next decade will be defined less by whether growth continues and more by whether the county can convert that growth into performance. "Fort Bend 2050 is therefore not simply a growth plan. It is a quality-of-life agenda, a competitiveness agenda, and an implementation agenda for the next phase of the county's future," the report states.

The Fort Bend Regional Partnership plans to form working groups of public and private sector stakeholders as implementation planning begins.