KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Five restaurants are planned for the first phase of a 100,000-square-foot shopping and dining development in north Katy near Dick's House of Sport and In-N-Out Burger.

The Centre at ParkWest, located north of the Katy Freeway and east of Katy Fort Bend Road, represents the first phase of a larger development known as The Prairie at Park West.

Development plans identify Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Original ChopShop, The Kebab Shop, Wonder and Starbird as restaurants coming in 2027. Construction estimates for the five restaurants total approximately $3.38 million.

More than a shopping center

Main Street Commercial Partners is marketing The Prairie at Park West as an open-air shopping and dining destination featuring a central park, shaded patios, landscaped gathering areas and fitness studios.

Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture is designing the larger development.

According to the developer's marketing materials, more than 276,000 people live within five miles of the property, where the median household income exceeds $111,000.

× Expand Shops at ParkWest An architectural rendering of The Prairie at Park West in north Katy illustrates the development's proposed restaurant spaces, outdoor dining and contemporary architecture.

California chicken chain expanding into Texas

Starbird, a California-based restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings and salads, has registered plans for a $750,000, 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 24714 Katy Freeway, Suite 100.

The restaurant is part of a broader Texas expansion involving a familiar name in Houston's automotive industry.

Mac Haik Restaurant Group, a division of Mac Haik Enterprises, signed a 36-restaurant franchise agreement with Starbird earlier this year. The agreement covers the Houston, Austin and San Antonio markets and represents the largest development agreement in Starbird's history.

Wonder brings a different dining concept to Katy

New York-based Wonder plans a 4,603-square-foot restaurant in the same commercial building as Starbird.

Unlike a traditional food hall, Wonder combines multiple restaurant menus under one operation, allowing customers to order dishes from different culinary concepts in a single transaction.

The company announced in February that it intends to open more than 100 Texas locations by the end of 2027.

“Texas' dynamic food culture, population growth, and suburban footprint align closely with our delivery-first model,” Tony Hoggett, CEO of Wonder North America, said in the company's Feb. 25 expansion announcement.

Wonder's restaurant portfolio includes concepts associated with celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson, along with Di Fara Pizza and Tejas Barbecue, which has roots in Tomball.

The menus that will be available at the Katy location have not been announced. My Neighborhood News previously reported the restaurant's estimated $1 million construction cost.

Three additional restaurants coming to north Katy

Hopdoddy Burger Bar: The Austin-based chain has registered an $800,000 construction project for a 3,503-square-foot restaurant with a 564-square-foot patio at 24646 Katy Freeway, Suite 100. The restaurant specializes in burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Original ChopShop: Specializing in protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and juices, the chain plans a $450,000, 3,200-square-foot restaurant at 24646 Katy Freeway, Suite 400, according to previously published construction information.

The Kebab Shop: The California-based chain has registered a $380,000 project for a 2,000-square-foot restaurant at 24714 Katy Freeway, Suite 500, specializing in Mediterranean-inspired wraps, bowls and grilled meats.

The Centre at ParkWest Construction Tracker

Business or projectEstimated construction costEstimated completion

Wonder$1 millionMarch 8, 2027

Commercial Building A$1.95 millionMarch 15, 2027

Original ChopShop$450,000April 16, 2027

Hopdoddy Burger Bar$800,000May 1, 2027

The Kebab Shop$380,000May 1, 2027

Starbird$750,000June 1, 2027

Sources: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation construction registrations and previously published construction information. Dates represent estimated construction completion, not confirmed restaurant opening dates.

The commercial building project involves 13,163 square feet of space at 24714 Katy Freeway. Additional leasing opportunities remain as the larger Prairie at Park West development takes shape.

Katy's expanding restaurant scene

The five restaurants are part of a broader expansion of Katy's dining scene that Covering Katy News has been tracking throughout the year.

On Nov. 6, Covering Katy reported new construction plans for Pappasito's Cantina, which is taking over the former Uncle Julio's restaurant. A $508,000 kitchen storage addition is expected to be completed in August 2027, although an opening date has not been announced.

Meanwhile, on Katy's western edge, additional restaurants and retailers are preparing to open at the $400 million Texas Heritage Marketplace development.

Additional information: The Prairie at Park West official development website.

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