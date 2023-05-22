Five new food options coming to Katy Grand

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Three new restaurants and two other dining concepts are coming to the Asian-inspired Katy Grand Shopping Center at the corner of I-10 and the Grand Parkway.

The new to Texas restaurants are:

Also coming soon will be Patis & Toyo, a Filipino concept by Houstonian restaurateurs Mike and Marit Gabriel, and Fat Boys Pizza.

Read our story about Fat Boy's Pizza

"This is the first time we've had five openings in such a short time span," said Rebecca Le, senior vice president of NewQuest Properties. She and development partner Heather Nguyen are the driving force behind the unique line-up of tenants.

Landing Uncle Tetsu was a three-year undertaking for the real estate development company NewQuest Properties. Founded in Hakata, Japan, in 1985, the dessert chain expanded to the U.S. in 2016 and has 11 locations in California.

"We chose this location because it is a part of one of the newest, largest, and most exciting Asian-inspired shopping centers in Texas," said Laura Lund, senior regional real estate manager for Panda Restaurant Group, an Uncle Tetsu franchisee.

Katy Grand is a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination anchored by PopStroke and a 19-screen HD Cinemark.

Read our story about PopStroke

"Once Uncle Tetsu committed to coming to Texas, they knew pretty quickly that Katy Grand should be the first location in Houston," Le said. "They saw the brands we have and how well everyone was doing."

Like Uncle Tetsu, Wushiland Boba set down its first U.S. roots in California, where it's opened five stores since 2016. Founded in 1994, it is the leading beverage company in its native Southern Taiwan.

Katy Grand will be the second location for 8 oz. Korean Steak House & Bar, a popular Las Vegas dining attraction since 2017. It opens in mid-summer.

The staggered openings will begin in late May. Patis & Toyo opens first. Louisiana-based Fat Boy's Pizza will be the last to open.

"Katy Grand is literally a melting pot of international brands. It's always busy," Le said.