First Watch Restaurant to open another Katy area location

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - First Watch Restaurant will open a new location in 2024. It will be in the HEB plaza at 27120 Fulshear Bend Drive at FM 1463 where Katy meets Fulshear.

The location will be about 3,500-square-feet. The projected opening is January 2024.

First Watch has two other Katy area locations locations at 23659 Katy Freeway, near Costco, and 20220 Katy Freeway, near Sam's Club.

First Watch is a daytime dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients.