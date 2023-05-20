Fat Boy's Pizza to open later this year at Katy Grand

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fat Boy's Pizza begins work on its Katy location early next month according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The post says it will open in October.

Take out customers may want to measure the inside of their vehicle before ordering Fat Boy's largest pie, or it may be too large to fit in your car. It's 30 inches.

New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties. They will also have 1200 square feet of patio space.

If you are driving a small car when you pick up a pizza, you may want to review the menu and order something other than the largest size.

"Our 30-inch pies are too big to fit inside some cars," Owner Gabe Corchiani said during a TV interview.

× Expand Fat Boy's Pizza/Facebook A 30 inch Fat Boy's Pizza.

They sell pizzas by the slice and pies that are 10, 16 and 30 inches.

"One slice is enough for most people," Corchiani said.

The Fat Boy's concept is based on what Corchiani experienced in Miami and New Jersey.

"I am from Miami originally, and I found this concept down there with the big pies and big slices," he said during an interview with Great Day Louisiana.

Corchiani says Fat Boy's New York-style pizza replicates the experience he had as a child in New Jersey.

"I used to go to the boardwalk in the summer when I was younger," he said."

× Expand Fat Boy's Pizza/Facebook Fat Boy's Pizza is know for 30 inch pizzas and extra large slices.

If you want to check out Fat Boys now, they have a shop close by at 10445 W Grand Pkwy S Suite 150, Richmond, TX 77407.