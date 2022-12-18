Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area.

New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.

If you are driving a small car when you pick up a pizza, you may want to review the menu and order something other than the largest size.

"Our 30-inch pies are too big to fit inside some cars," Owner Gabe Corchiani said during a TV interview.

Fat Boy's Pizza/Facebook A 30 inch Fat Boy's Pizza.

They sell pizzas by the slice and pies that are 10, 16 and 30 inches.

"One slice is enough for most people," Corchiani said.

The Fat Boy's concept is based on what Corchiani experienced in Miami and New Jersey.

"I am from Miami originally, and I found this concept down there with the big pies and big slices," he said during an interview with Great Day Louisiana.

Corchiani says Fat Boy's New York-style pizza replicates the experience he had as a child in New Jersey.

"I used to go to the boardwalk in the summer when I was younger," he said."

Fat Boy's Pizza/Facebook Fat Boy's Pizza is know for 30 inch pizzas and extra large slices.

The company hopes to have eight to ten corporate-owned locations within 24 months, and recently announced it would be selling franchises. Currently there are 6 locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.

"Fat Boy's Pizza has more to offer local communities than just big slices of pizza," Corchiani said. We are proud of the family and community-oriented culture that surrounds our brand." We aim to separate ourselves within the pizza industry by having our restaurants serve as true community hubs, providing food and entertainment for the whole family while supporting local community initiatives along the way."