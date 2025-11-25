Element Critical Expands Katy Data Center to Meet Growing AI Demand

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—A major data center company has started construction on a new facility in Katy that will house the powerful computer systems needed to run artificial intelligence programs.

Element Critical is building a 20,000-square-foot addition to its Houston One data center campus at 22000 Franz Road in Katy near North Mason Road. The facility is designed to provide 10 megawatts of power capacity, with 4.5 megawatts expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2026.

To put that in perspective, the new facility will consume enough electricity to power approximately 3,000 to 4,000 homes, though that power will instead run computer servers and cooling systems.

The company also has plans for a new, larger campus on approximately 12 acres near its current site.

Addressing Texas Data Center Shortage

The project addresses a growing shortage of data center space in Texas. Data centers are secure buildings that house the computer servers and networking equipment companies use to store data and run applications, including artificial intelligence programs.

"This Houston expansion is another step forward in our ongoing mission to deliver vital inventory for enterprise and AI-driven workloads in a capacity-constrained market," said Shane Menking, Element Critical's chief operating officer.

Menking said Houston's population will be attractive to future large-scale data centers, even if Houston isn't attracting them right now.

Advanced Infrastructure for AI Computing

The new data hall will be equipped with high-density power systems and advanced cooling technology needed to support AI and high-performance computing. These systems generate significantly more heat than traditional computer equipment, requiring more robust electrical and cooling infrastructure.

Element Critical's existing Houston One campus is 118,248 square feet and has access to 26 megawatts of power. The facility serves as a hub for industries including energy, healthcare and finance, offering secure, high-speed internet connections with minimal delays.

The company also operates data centers in Chicago and Austin.