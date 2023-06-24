Dirty Dough's stuffed cookies coming to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) -Dirty Dough Cookies is opening a store Katy, selling layered and filled 4-ounce cookies.

"The other guys can focus on making cutesy, clean cookies that look better than they taste," the corporate website says. "Dirty Dough sells cookies for real life, which can get a little messy. But it sure is sweet!"

Dirty Dough Cookies is reportedly making its Greater Houston-area debut with four franchise locations opening this summer. More stores will come later.

Dirty Dough cookies are baked on location and have a combination of layers, mix-ins, or filling within the dough. Their cookies are stuffed with ingredients like marshmallows, Oreo cookies, brownies, and caramel sauce, and they regularly rotate flavors to keep the menu fresh.

The Katy store is at 6920 South Fry Road near Home Depot and across from HEB.

We have a few photos for you.