Dick's Sporting Goods, Havertys Furniture Coming to Grand at Aliana

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Grand at Aliana shopping center will add two major national retailers with construction beginning this week on an 87,000-square-foot building for Dick's Sporting Goods and Havertys Furniture, according to developer NewQuest.

The two retailers will occupy space in the fully leased shopping center located at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and West Airport Boulevard in Richmond near Costco.

Dick's Sporting Goods will take 60,000 square feet, while Havertys will occupy 27,000 square feet. The stores are expected to open in fall 2026 and summer 2026, respectively.

The additions bring the number of major retailers at the Grand at Aliana to 11, according to NewQuest's Josh Friedlander.

"NewQuest has been focused on creating a well-rounded list of anchors in all categories," Friedlander said. "The addition of Dick's Sporting Goods and Havertys Furniture fulfills that goal."

NewQuest started developing the Grand at Aliana in 2019. The shopping center now spans 107 acres and totals 650,000 square feet.

Since 2020, the area's population has grown to 264,000 people with an average annual income of $140,000 within five miles of the center, which serves at least 20 master-planned communities in various stages of growth.

The new building will be constructed between EoS Fitness and Houston Methodist Hospital, filling the last undeveloped section along 1,200 feet of continuous storefronts. The stores will be visible from West Aliana Trace Drive.