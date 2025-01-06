Daiso to Open Second Katy Store near Westheimer Parkway Target

KATY, Texas, (Covering Katy News) – Daiso will open its second store in Katy on Jan. 11, 2025, furthering the globally recognized retail chain's U.S. expansion. The store will be located in the Target shopping plaza at 23720 Westheimer Parkway in the old Spec's location between Sally Beauty and Office Max. Spec's moved to a stand along location on Westheimer Parkway at Highway 99.

Daiso already has a store at 559 South Mason Road near Kingsland Boulevard and the company, in an email to Covering Katy News, said the store will remain open.

The new 6,000-square-foot location will offer Japanese-inspired home decor, kitchenware, beauty products, stationery, and snacks.

Since entering the U.S. market in 2005, the company has expanded across multiple states. Daiso's U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, Calif.

"We are thrilled to open our new store in Katy," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This milestone reflects the continued support of our customers, and we're excited to introduce Daiso's budget-friendly offerings to the Katy community. We invite everyone to Discover Daiso and explore the variety of products we offer."

"Thanks to the enthusiasm of our loyal customers, we're excited to expand in Texas," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We continue to see growing demand in the region, and we're proud to be opening more stores in 2025. With 167 stores now operating across the U.S., we're excited to serve new communities and bring the Daiso experience to even more customers."

The store will celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 11-12. The first 100 customers each day who spend $30 or more will receive a special Daiso goodie bag.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.