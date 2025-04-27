Credit Union Software Tool Helps Members Navigate Car Purchases

DALLAS (Covering Katy News) — Advancial Federal Credit Union is utilizing a specialized partnership to streamline the auto-buying process for their members, offering a competitive edge in financial services while improving the car shopping experience.

AutoSMART is a digital marketplace tool that helps members search dealerships in their area that have the exact make, model and build they’re looking for, get pre-approved online and complete purchases with greater ease and transparency. It includes features like payment calculators, vehicle history reports, price comparison tools and trade-in estimates, all of which helps avoid common pitfalls in the auto-buying process.

"The traditional car-buying process can be overwhelming for consumers," said Brent Sheffield, President and CEO of Advancial. "Our partnership with AutoSMART gives members a trusted resource that combines vehicle research with pre-approved financing options."

As credit unions continue to seek ways to enhance member services beyond traditional banking offerings, Advancial aims to further position itself as a full-service financial partner for its members by finding ways to improve their overall banking experience, as this partnership with AutoSMART proves.

"Since COVID, we’ve seen a shift with people wanting to find better ways to buy vehicles online," Yolanda Martinez, Advancial’s Katy Branch Manager, said. "We’re always looking for creative ways to help our members bank better, so this is a great example of listening to our members’ needs and helping them find a solution."

The process increases transparency with dealer reviews and ratings from car buyers in your area, so you can choose the right dealership for you. Car buyers can also lock in a price and be provided with a Member Purchase Certificate so they are confident they're getting the car and price that's advertised. The goal for Advancial is a stress-free car shopping process.

This innovative approach to car buying eliminates common pain points for consumers. By providing access to dealer reviews and local ratings, Advancial members can make informed decisions about where to purchase their vehicle, and the transparency continues with price locking functionality that ensures the advertised price is the actual price paid.

The Member Purchase Certificate serves as documentation of the agreed-upon terms, giving buyers peace of mind throughout the transaction. This protection against unexpected price changes or hidden fees represents a significant advantage over traditional car buying experiences.

From initial research to final purchase, members have a comprehensive system that supports them at every step. By streamlining the entire car buying journey, Advancial seeks to deliver on its promise of putting members first while transforming what has traditionally been a stressful process into a positive experience that ends with the excitement of driving home in a new vehicle.