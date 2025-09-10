Costco Plans New Store on Grand Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Costco Wholesale will build a second store in Cypress along the Grand Parkway, with construction set to begin in March and wrap up by November 2026, according to state filings.

The $64.5 million warehouse will span 160,000 square feet and include a separate $3.3 million fuel facility with 16 pumps, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records show.

The state filings don't say exactly where the store will be located, but the 77433 zip code places the site between FM 529 and Cypress Creek. Howard Hughes, the developer of Bridgeland, reportedly says Costco is not coming to their master-planned community.

Another location where it could be locating is the northeast quadrant of Grand Parkway and FM 529, just east of Elyson and across from Cypress Park High School.

NewQuest Properties, a Houston-based commercial real estate developer, is developing the intersection into a retail destination. One media report says earlier marketing materials from the company indicated Costco would anchor the project.

The new store would serve as a midpoint between Costco's existing Cypress location at 26960 Northwest Freeway, which opened in 2017, and its Katy store at Interstate 10 and Grand Parkway, which opened in 2014. Both locations regularly experience heavy traffic and packed parking lots.