New Costco coming to Elyson at Grand Parkway and FM 529

NORTH WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – Residents of Elyson, Marvida and northern Katy will soon have a much shorter drive to Costco.

Costco Wholesale Corp. has filed plans to build a new warehouse and fuel center at the southeast corner of the Grand Parkway (SH 99) and FM 529, giving many shoppers a closer option than the retailer's location near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway.

For many families living north of Interstate 10, a Costco shopping trip often means navigating traffic to the Katy location, which can become especially busy on weekends. A new store near Elyson will offer a more convenient alternative and could ease some of the demand at the Katy warehouse.

According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project includes a 160,000-square-foot warehouse and an 11,680-square-foot fuel center with a combined estimated construction cost of approximately $68 million.

The warehouse is estimated to cost about $65 million and the fuel center will cost about $3 million.

According to the filing, the project consists of a "new construction pre-engineered metal building with metal panel and masonry exterior." It will be about 160,000 square feet.

The new store will be located near Elyson in northwest Harris County at the southeast corner of SH 99 and FM 529, an area that has seen explosive residential growth over the past several years. Thousands of new homes have been built nearby, creating demand for additional shopping, restaurants and other services.

Although Costco has not announced what features the new store will include, warehouses of this size typically offer groceries, fresh meat and produce, a bakery, pharmacy, optical center, tire center and a fuel station.

Construction is scheduled to begin March 1, 2026, according to the TDLR filing, with substantial completion expected by Nov. 6, 2026. Costco has not announced an opening date, but if construction remains on schedule, shoppers could begin seeing activity at the site early next year as crews prepare the property and begin building the warehouse.

The project is another sign of the continued growth along the Grand Parkway corridor, where major residential developments have attracted new retailers, restaurants and commercial investment. Nearby projects, including Texas Heritage Marketplace, continue transforming the SH 99 and FM 529 and Interstate 10 areas into one of northwest Harris County's fastest-growing commercial corridors.

Costco warehouses typically employ several hundred workers, including both full-time and part-time employees, although the company has not announced staffing plans for the new location.

Covering Katy will continue following the project as construction begins and additional development plans are filed around the SH 99 and FM 529 intersection.

Project at a Glance

Owner: Costco Wholesale Corp.

Location: Southeast corner of SH 99 (Grand Parkway) and FM 529, near Elyson

What's Planned: 160,000-square-foot Costco warehouse and 11,680-square-foot fuel center

Estimated Investment: $67.8 million

Construction Begins: March 1, 2026

Estimated Completion: Nov. 6, 2026