NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) — Costco has announced that its new "North Katy" warehouse at the Grand Parkway and West Road will open Saturday, Dec. 5.

The 160,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 8302 W. Grand Parkway N., near the southeast corner of the Grand Parkway and West Road.

The store's gas station was scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to Costco's official website, which identifies the new location as "N Katy."

The new warehouse will provide a closer shopping option for residents of Elyson, Marvida and other northern Katy communities who currently travel south to Costco's existing warehouse near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway. The new store is approximately 3 miles north of Elyson's main entrance at FM 529.

Covering Katy first reported plans for the new store in July, when construction filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation revealed plans for the warehouse and an 11,680-square-foot fuel center.

The filings estimated the combined construction cost at approximately $68 million, including about $65 million for the warehouse and $3 million for the fuel center.

Costco's website lists a bakery, fresh deli, fresh produce, rotisserie chicken and optical services among the departments and services planned for the new location.

Costco continues national expansion

The North Katy opening is part of Costco's broader expansion strategy. The company plans to open 33 warehouses during its 2027 fiscal year, including five relocations, as it works toward a goal of adding 30 net new warehouses annually.

“We continue to see significant opportunities for new warehouses growth, including new U.S. markets,” Costco CEO Ron Vachris said during the company's September earnings call. He also identified opportunities to add warehouses in established U.S. markets.

The Dec. 5 opening comes three weeks before Christmas, giving area residents another shopping option during the holiday season.

Additional information about the new warehouse is available on Costco's North Katy location page.