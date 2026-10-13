Cool Cat Cycles closes Katy bicycle shop after nine years

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Cool Cat Cycles, a locally owned bicycle shop that served Katy-area cyclists for nine years, closed its location in the Kroger shopping center at Westheimer Parkway and South Mason Road in September after struggling to cover operating expenses.

The shop was tucked along the Westheimer Parkway side of the shopping center, at the opposite end from Kroger.

Owner Katya, known to customers as Kat, announced the closure in a Sept. 8 Facebook post, saying the business had moved out the previous day despite having approximately 12 months remaining on its lease.

“Every journey comes to an end. Sometimes, sooner, than expected,” Kat wrote. “Unfortunately, Cool Cat Cycles, as you have become to know it, is no more.”

Kat said the business had been operating on extremely narrow profit margins and could no longer afford the expenses associated with keeping its doors open.

“We still had about 12 months on our lease but were left with no resources to continue on razor-thin margins, while still paying rent, insurance, taxes, electricity, internet, merchant services - it all adds up,” she wrote.

Nine years serving the cycling community

During its nine years in business, Cool Cat Cycles developed relationships with neighborhood residents, cycling enthusiasts, local schools and families, including children learning to ride bicycles.

“These 9 years with you, our neighbors, cyclists from here and far, local schools, all the kids on bikes we've taught to ride, these 9 years were absolutely unforgettable!” Kat wrote.

The shop also organized group cycling activities, including gravel rides and bikepacking trips, helping bring together cyclists from Katy and surrounding communities.

Although the storefront has closed, Kat said the owners intended to continue some of those activities.

In her September announcement, she said the shop's regular gravel rides would continue for the time being and that the group planned to organize one final bikepacking trip to Stephen F. Austin State Park when temperatures cooled.

Future of the business remains uncertain

Kat did not announce plans to reopen Cool Cat Cycles at another location, but she left open the possibility that the business could return in some form.

In her Sept. 8 announcement, she said the team was gathering its thoughts and considering how to proceed following the closure.

Customers and cycling enthusiasts can follow Kat's bicycle travels and updates on cycling infrastructure through her Instagram account, @kat_on_a_bike.

The Facebook announcement was signed by Katya, Rabiab, Harry and Mallory, who thanked customers and the cycling community for their support over the years.

“This may be the end of Cool Cat Cycles as you know it, but it doesn't necessarily mean the end of the journey!” Kat wrote.

“Keep the rubber side up, and we will see you on trails!”