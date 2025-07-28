Comcast Launches Xfinity Stream Store with Bundled Netflix, Apple TV and Services

PHILADELPHIA (Covering Katy News) – Comcast Corp. launched StreamStore last week, a streaming platform that consolidates apps, content discovery and billing for its Xfinity TV and internet customers as the cable giant positions itself as the leader in providing comprehensive streaming options alongside Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku in the crowded streaming market.

The new offering is available to both Xfinity TV and Internet customers, positioning Comcast as a serious competitor in the battle for control of the living room.

StreamStore Features 450+ Apps and 200,000+ Movies and TV Shows

The Philadelphia-based company said the platform offers more than 450 streaming apps and channels, plus access to more than 200,000 movies and TV shows for rent or purchase. The service aims to simplify streaming management by allowing customers to discover, subscribe to and cancel services directly from their television or through Xfinity.com.

"We believe that technology should work for you—not the other way around," said Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer, Connectivity & Platforms at Comcast. "Xfinity StreamStore is taking the complexity out of finding the content you love and putting the power back in the hands of our customers. It's an important advancement in harnessing tech to make the complicated easy and entertainment smarter, simpler, and more connected."

StreamSaver Bundle Includes Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock for $15 Monthly

StreamStore offers customers expanded choice through bundled streaming services via its StreamSaver package, which includes Apple TV+, Netflix Standard with ads and Peacock for $15 monthly. The platform also provides centralized billing, allowing customers to manage multiple streaming subscriptions on a single Xfinity bill — positioning Comcast as a content platform leader rather than simply another streaming device maker.

Streaming Traffic Accounts for 70% of Internet Usage as Platform Launches

The launch comes as streaming accounts for more than 70 percent of internet traffic, according to industry data. Comcast is positioning the service to leverage its broadband infrastructure, which the company says supports multi-gigabit speeds and can connect hundreds of devices per household.

Comcast Shifts Strategy from Cable TV to Digital Content Platform

Unlike Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV, which primarily focus on hardware and app marketplaces, StreamStore integrates with Comcast's broader ecosystem of internet, television and mobile services. The platform includes WiFi PowerBoost, which provides Xfinity Mobile customers speeds up to 1 gigabit at home and through the company's network of hotspots.

The service represents a strategic shift for Comcast from traditional cable operations toward a digital content and connectivity platform. The company faces increasing competition from streaming-first companies and tech giants seeking control of consumers' entertainment experience.

StreamStore is available to existing Xfinity customers through xfinity.com/streamstore or by saying "StreamStore" into the Xfinity Voice Remote.